Sebastian Bach hits back at Nugent

Sebastian Bach has lashed out at Ted Nugent, after the guitarist called the former Skid Row frontman “weak” because of his problems with alcohol.

The singer recently revealed he was sober after 25 years on the booze, but Nugent was still highly critical of the frontman’s lifestyle.

Nugent said: “Sebastian Bach is a great guy. I love the guy and he’s incredibly gifted and a gentleman for the most part – but he’s weak. He doesn’t understand the concept of the body as a sacred temple. He doesn’t understand accountability and he doesn’t understand how his indulgences and his poisons ruin his life, his marriage and his musical capabilities.”

In response, Bach tweeted: “Being a racist is fucking weak.”

Nugent previously called US President Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and had a gig pulled after a promoter said they didn’t want their “casino to be used as a venue for racist attitudes and views.”

In 2012, Bach told Metal-Rules.com: “Ted’s political beliefs and social opinions overshadow how great a guitar player he is – a lot of people are disgusted by him. People don’t like racism, but he says some things that are straight from the 50s.”

Bach has lined-up four shows in the US, starting on September 26 in Arizona to support his latest album Give ‘Em Hell.