Nugent slams 'weak' Bach

Ted Nugent has lashed out at Sebastian Bach, calling the former Skid Row frontman “weak” because of his battle with the bottle.

The pair appeared on US reality show SuperGroup in 2006, in which Nugent and Bach were joined by Scott Ian, Jason Bonham and Evan Seinfeld in a Las Vegas mansion. Over a 12-day period, the five artists were filmed as they planned a one-off live performance.

In one episode, Nugent was forced to take Bach aside and warn him about his excessive drinking and the outspoken guitarist says the singer has learned nothing – despite Bach insisting he’s quit drinking.

Nugent tells Radio.com: “Sebastian Bach is a great guy. I love the guy and he’s incredibly gifted and a gentleman for the most part – but he’s weak. He doesn’t understand the concept of the body as a sacred temple. He doesn’t understand accountability and he doesn’t understand how his indulgences and his poisons ruin his life, his relationships, his marriage and his musical capabilities.

“I love you, but when you’re the drunk Sebastian Bach, you’re nowhere near the Sebastian Bach you are when you’re clean and sober.”

Nugent also reveals he warned a raft of musicians about the dangers of addiction – but says they didn’t listen.

He continues: “I told Jimi Hendrix he was gonna die. I told Bon Scott he was gonna die. I told Keith Moon he was gonna die. They all thought I was an idiot. They called me an asshole and a loser because I wouldn’t drink and puke and drool.

“I didn’t take it personally – I kew drugs had destroyed their sense of logic and their sense of decency. ‘No, I don’t want any of that, Bon and why you’re killing yourself, I’ll never understand. If I had your voice, I’d rule the planet.’”

Nugent has come under fire in recent months after posing for pictures with animals he shot and killed, saying US President Barack Obama “hates freedom” and having to respond when a music promoter pulled one of his gigs because of his “history of racist and hate-filled remarks.”

His statements led music industry experts to claim Nugent’s outbursts could damage his future money-making potential.

Nugent released his latest album Shutup & Jam in July via Frontier Records.