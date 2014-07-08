Bach sober after 25 years on booze

Sebastian Bach says he's now living a teetotal lifestyle after 25 years of drinking every night.

The former Skid Row frontman has compared his former habit to the board game Monopoly – and adds that it landed him in trouble on too many occasions.

Bach tells Mike James Rock Show: “I know this is going to come as a shock to the continent of Europe, but I don’t drink any more. I’m not exactly straight-edge, but I don’t drink alcohol. I might have a smoke once in a while, but I don’t drink.

“You know the game Monopoly? Do not pass ‘go’ – do not collect $200, go straight to jail? That’s what drinking is for me. I just get pretty crazy on it, and I don’t know when to stop. Some people can be social and have a drink now and then. When I start drinking, I don’t know when to stop.

“I drank every night of my life for probably 25 years — every fucking night. And I loved it. But you have to make a choice of whether you want to be in this for a long time or not be your best. It’s a very challenging environment.

“So I just want to be the best I can be. I just feel physically better, and I look physically better. When I get fucked up every night, I look like pure hell, like anybody else does.”

Bach played at Sonisphere this past weekend, packing out the Bohemia Stage tent on Saturday.

