Nugent talks himself out of show

Motormouth Ted Nugent talked himself out of a show when an Idaho promoter cancelled a concert over the performer's "history of racist and hate-filled remarks."

His comments have been making headlines again in recent weeks after he claimed he had “an army of haters assigned to monitor” him – but that it made him determined to be “more verbose and more upfront” than ever before.

A spokesman for the Coer d’Alene Casino, owned by native American tribe of the same name, said: “For decades we have worked individually and a tribe to make sure each and every person is treated equally, and with respect and dignity. We do not want our casino to be used as a venue for the racist attitudes and views that Ted Nugent espouses.”

While citing no examples, casino marketing director Laurs Stensgar said: “When we booked him we were looking at him as an 80s rock’n’roller who folks might enjoy. We take the comments and concerns of our community very seriously and we apologise to anyone who was offended by the idea that we would promote these kinds of attitudes.”

Responding to the cancellation, Nugent tells Radio.com: “To call me a racist is a clear act of desperation. These sick, stoned, hygiene-challenged Michael Moore fans, they call in and complain that I’m a racist, they claim I’m a paedophile, that I dodged the draft. Meanwhile, what am I doing? I’m going to rock my ass off tonight. And tomorrow night. And the next night. I’m having the greatest tour of my life, and I’m going to have the greatest hunting season of my life.”

Meanwhile, he’s urged his Facebook followers to read a recent blog of his entitled “America’s whining ‘poor’ and other conundrums.” Responding to one fan who replied: “Yours was the first concert I went to – now, though, it seems like you’re really angry and hateful,” he says: “u must be stoned. I reek of happiness goodwill & dangerously positive energy generosity love & caring!! to not get that is indicative of your self inflicted ignorance. sorry for u.”