Season two of The Umbrella Academy is coming to Netflix

It’s been confirmed that a second series of The Umbrella Academy is coming to Netflix.

Former My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way created and wrote the comic book series in 2007 in conjunction with illustrator Gabriel Ba. Streaming giant Netflix then scooped the rights to run the 10-episode first series which starred Ellen Page, Tom Hopper and David Castañeda.

Now, the show's official Twitter account has confirmed that a second series is coming, while Way himself said he was "so psyched" at the news.

One fan, concerned that the announcement was some sort of April Fool, tweeted The Umbrella Academy account saying: “If y’all are messing around, I’m gonna leave.”

The response came back: “We would never. This is not a drill.”

