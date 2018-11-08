Scuzz TV is closing

Scuzz TV has announced that it will cease broadcasting on November 15.

In a statement posted on the channel's official Twitter page, they say: "We’d like to thank our fans for all the amazing support over the past 15 years.

"Tune in and join us for our final week where we will be celebrating the best of the channel."

Scuzz TV launched in 2003 as a 24-hour music channel devoted solely to the worlds of rock and metal.

Scuzz presenter Sophie K posted on Twitter that "It’s a sad day as this channel is such a huge part of our community."

Following the official announcement, Scuzz posted a video highlighting how the channel has changed over the years, featuring the likes of Slash, Ozzy Osbourne, Slipknot, Babymetal and Architects.