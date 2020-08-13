Scorpions Wind Of Change box set will include a piece of the Berlin Wall

Scorpions have announced that they’ll celebrate the 30th anniversary of their single Wind Of Change with a deluxe box set.

The song was written in 1989 and went on to top the charts across Europe when it was released in 1991 – shortly after the fall of the Berlin Wall, becoming an anthem of the times amid the shift in the cultural landscape.

Wind Of Change: The Iconic Song will be released on October 3 and feature a CD and 12-inch vinyl with five versions of the track, including a previously unreleased demo version by Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine.

Also in the box will be an 84-page hardback book featuring previously unpublished photographs, along with a piece of the Berlin Wall, which will have a red Wind Of Change star and handwritten lyric on it.

Wind Of Change was inspired by Scorpions set at the Moscow Music Peace Festival in 1989, and reflecting on the moment, Meine says: “When we came on stage in the Lenin Stadium and started the show with Blackout, all the Red Army soldiers, who function as security, threw their hats and jackets in the air, turned to us and became part of the crowd.

“The world was changing right in front of our eyes. It was unbelievable!”

He adds: “In times of COVID-19 and all the wild conspiracy theories in these extremely trying times, Wind Of Change is like a hug, a good friend from a time when the hope for a peaceful world seemed to be fulfilled. The dream of peace lives on in this song.”

Wind Of Change: The Iconic Song is limited to 2020 copies, with each hand-numbered and is now available to pre-order.

Earlier this year on the Wind Of Change podcast, Meine denied the theory that the song was written by the CIA to force the pace of change in the Soviet Union.