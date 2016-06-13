Trending

Scorpion Child release Reaper’s Danse video

By Classic Rock  

View Scorpion Child’s video for Reaper’s Dance from latest album Acid Roulette

Scorpion Child video still

Scorpion Child have released a video for their track Reaper’s Danse.

It’s taken from latest album Acid Roulette, which was released on June 10.

Frontman Aryn Jonathan Black recently said: “We love 70s music. I like maintaining pieces of that decade throughout the music, but it fails to say everything we would like to say.

“It’s very important to us to keep the roots and seeds from certain trees we’ve planted in order to raise up an eclectic forest of majestic beauty elsewhere.”

Scorpion Child: Acid Roulette tracklist

  1. She Sings, I Kill
  2. Reaper’s Danse
  3. My Woman In Black
  4. Acid Roulette
  5. Winter Side Of Deranged
  6. Seance
  7. Twilight Coven
  8. Survives
  9. Blind Man’s Smile
  10. Moon Tension
  11. Tower Grove
  12. I Might Be Your Man
  13. Addictions

Scorpion Child have ‘found a way out of 70s purism'