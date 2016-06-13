Scorpion Child release Reaper’s Danse video

Scorpion Child have released a video for their track Reaper’s Danse.
It’s taken from latest album Acid Roulette, which was released on June 10.
Frontman Aryn Jonathan Black recently said: “We love 70s music. I like maintaining pieces of that decade throughout the music, but it fails to say everything we would like to say.
“It’s very important to us to keep the roots and seeds from certain trees we’ve planted in order to raise up an eclectic forest of majestic beauty elsewhere.”
Scorpion Child: Acid Roulette tracklist
- She Sings, I Kill
- Reaper’s Danse
- My Woman In Black
- Acid Roulette
- Winter Side Of Deranged
- Seance
- Twilight Coven
- Survives
- Blind Man’s Smile
- Moon Tension
- Tower Grove
- I Might Be Your Man
- Addictions