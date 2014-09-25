Scar Symmetry reap the Harvest

Scar Symmetry have issued a lyric video for the track Cryonic Harvest.

It’s lifted from upcoming album The Singularity (Phase 1 – Neohumanity) and is the second song taken from the recording, following the release of Limits To Infinity.

Due November 6 via Nuclear Blast, the follow-up to 2011’s The Unseen Empire is the group’s sixth album and the first part of a planned trilogy.

Guitarist Per Nilsson says: ‘Finally the first instalment of The Singularity will see the light of day. Writing and recording this album took much longer than I had anticipated, but I’m pretty sure you’ll find it to be well worth the wait as, in my opinion, this album contains some of Scar Symmetry’s most epic moments ever.”

The Singularity (Phase I – Neohumanity) tracklist