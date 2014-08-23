Scar Symmetry push the Limits

Scar Symmetry have released a lyric video for their track Limits To Infinity, from upcoming album The Singularity (Phase 1 – Neohumanity).

It’s the first in a trilogy and it’s set for launch on October 6 via Nuclear Blast, and guitarist Per Nilsson has described it as their “most progressive and elaborate” project so far.

He’s adds of the track: “I thought to myself, ‘Am I allowed to fuse death metal with AOR, and go extreme in both directions?’ I didn’t ask for permission – I just went and did it. I’m pretty excited to hear what people think about it.”

Tracklist