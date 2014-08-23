Scar Symmetry push the Limits

Scar Symmetry have released a lyric video for their track Limits To Infinity, from upcoming album The Singularity (Phase 1 – Neohumanity).
It’s the first in a trilogy and it’s set for launch on October 6 via Nuclear Blast, and guitarist Per Nilsson has described it as their “most progressive and elaborate” project so far.
He’s adds of the track: “I thought to myself, ‘Am I allowed to fuse death metal with AOR, and go extreme in both directions?’ I didn’t ask for permission – I just went and did it. I’m pretty excited to hear what people think about it.”
Tracklist
The Shape Of Things To Come
Neohuman
Limits To Infinity
Cryonic Harvest
The Spiral Timeshift
Children Of The Integrated Circuit
Neuromancers
Technocalyptic Cybergeddon