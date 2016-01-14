Saxon confirm 9LP box set Eagles And Dragons

Saxon have announced the release of a vinyl box set featuring nine albums recorded between 1991 and 2009.

Demon Records will issue Eagles And Dragons on March 18 and it marks the first time the albums have been made available on vinyl outside Germany, Italy and the UK.

The LPs are pressed on luxury 180-gram vinyl and include inner sleeves with lyrics, presented in a hand-numbered outer slipcase box with a specially commissioned cover painting by artist Paul Gregory.

In addition, 500 copies with a framable print of the cover signed by frontman Biff Byford will be available exclusively via Demon’s online store.

Byford says: “From 1991’s Solid Ball Of Rock to 2009’s Into The Labyrinth, this is the first time we have ever had a vinyl box set of nine albums in one package – never to be done again – with exclusive cover art work from Paul Raymond Gregory. I can’t wait to get my hands on one.”

Saxon last year released their latest album Battering Ram.

SAXON EAGLES AND DRAGONS BOX SET CONTENTS

Solid Ball Of Rock (1991)

Forever Free (1992)

Dogs Of War (1995)

Unleash The Beast (1997)

Metalhead (1999)

Killing Ground (2001)

Lionheart (2004)

The Inner Sanctum (2007)

Into The Labyrinth (2009)

