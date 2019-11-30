Save £100 on this Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth speaker

Marshall have unveiled some chunky Black Friday bargains this week, but this Woburn II speaker might be the best yet.

The legendary amplification company is almost as well known these days for its lifestyle products as it is for those amps and cabs, and their range of headphones and speakers carry the same iconic branding – the iconic Marshall logo on a leather backing – and almost the same reputation for sound.

The Woburn II is their largest speaker. Tested by our sister site TechRadar, they blasted Led Zeppelin through it and concluded: "With a design that makes full use of the brand's iconic aesthetic, and a power and clarity that other Bluetooth speakers would be hard-pressed to meet, the Marshall Woburn II is a great buy".

It's older brother, the Woburn 1 is slightly cheaper at £299, but the Woburn II is still full price on Marshall's site, making the Amazon offer the one to go for.

Marshall Woburn II Bluetooth speaker: was £429, now £329

Cool Marshall looks, big Marshall sound, all for a sensible price. Woburn II hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range. Two 1" tweeters and dual 5.25" subwoofers are individually powered by class D amps for a total of 110 watts of power. The wooden cabinet construction helps provide a warm, natural sound and the bass reflex system includes a port to increase efficiency at low frequencies. Get it now before it's gone. View Deal

Woburn I Wireless speaker | Now £299.00 | Was £449.00

The Woburn's lesser model, Marshall say that the Woburn I speaker is "designed with loud in mind", promising that "you’ll quickly hear by its performance that it holds true to the Marshall name."View Deal

