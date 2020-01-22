Bargain alert: Save £110 on the price of these Sennheiser bluetooth headphones

If you weren't lucky enough to pick up a new pair of headphones for Christmas, we may just have found the perfect deal if you're looking for something lightweight but reliable.

Sennhesier are one of the most respected names in the business, and their Momentum Free headphones have been on the receiving end of some rapturous reviews, including a five-star report from the experts at What HiFi.

"The in-ears deliver an impressive sense of clarity and detail for the money," they say. "You can hear every instrument and note clearly defined - these headphones make rivals such as the Bose Soundsport Wireless sound almost thick and muddied in comparison."

Amazon are currently offering up a special edition set (special because they have a black and red colour scheme unique to Amazon), for just £69.99, which is a mammoth 61% reduction on the list price of £179.99.

Our sister site TechRadar also gave the Momentum Free units an outstanding review, saying, "The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ear Bluetooth headphones are brilliant. They sound really fantastic and the lightweight portability of the design makes them super easy to get around with.

"Admittedly they are quite pricey and the 6-hour battery life makes them inappropriate for travel or any other kind of use where you might not have regular access to USB power. But as an everyday pair of ultra portable in-ear wireless headphones for commuting they’re superb."

That original price – $185 in the US and £169.99 in the UK – night be off-putting if you're not so keen on the Amazon colour scheme, but there are reductions to be found at other retailers.

We've listed them below.