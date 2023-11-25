Save $190 on the Marshall Uxbridge and Kilbun II

When it comes to portable speakers not everything is made equal. There's nothing worse than sticking on a favourite album while going about your day and suddenly realising that the speaker you're using makes everything sound like tinny mush.

So when it comes to finding a brand that can do your music collection justice, you can't do much better than Marshall - after all, they've probably had a hand in helping give birth to most of your favourite records anyway.

We've got a massive hub for all the best Black Friday deals Marshall have to offer, but the there's a particularly brilliant offer through Amazon US that can see you save a massive $190 on a bundle package for the Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker and the Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker.

Designed to look like classic Marshall amps, the devices boast superior quality sound to make sure youenjoy high fidelity wherever you are. They also support multi-room system set-ups that mean you can play music throughout the house, whether that's with multiple songs playing in different rooms or otherwise connecting up to fill the house with music.

Check out more details on the speakers below, and remember to keep checking our music hub to find the best deals this Cyber Weekend - and scroll to the bottom deal if you're interested in taking advantage of this bundle saving.

Marshall Uxbridge Home Voice Speaker: Was $219.99, now $129.99 The Uxbridge Voice can work via Wi-Fi, Airplay 2, Spotify Connect or Bluetooth, with in-built Alexa that means you can access just about any song, album or playlist you could possibly hope to find. Of course, having an in-built Alexa also means it enjoys all the same fuctionality as any other high-end smart speaker system, meaning you can set alarms, ask questions and do just about anything else you need on a day-to-day basis.

Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth Portable Speaker: Was $299.99 now $199.99 As good as having a high-end speaker system in your home is, the joy of a portable speaker is also in having access to your music while on the go. The Killburn II offers over 20 hours of playtime when charged, and is lightweight and compact enough to be carried around easily, especially with a guitar-inspired carrying strap for easy portability. It's also Waterproof, so no worries about it getting damaged if the weather goes bad.