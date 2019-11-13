Save 45% on Venom's In Nomine Satanas limited edition vinyl boxset

Earlier this year, black metal forefathers Venom celebrated 40 years since their formation with the release of In Nomine Satanas, a deluxe box set available in both CD and vinyl formats featuring the first four studio albums and one live album originally recorded by the band's classic line-up of Cronos, Mantas and Abaddon.

The extensive set includes a whopping nine discs, compiling their groundbreaking 1981 debut Welcome to Hell, 1982's Black Metal, 1984's At War With Satan, 1985's Possessed and Eine Kleine Machtmusik, the 1986 live record of their performance at Hammersmith Odeon in 1985, have been remastered from the original tapes with the original embossed covers, posters and inserts all included.

Welcome to Hell, At War With Satan and Posessed have all been reproduced on splattered vinyl, with At War With Satan also boasting a six-page roll fold booklet and leather effect cover, while the genre-defining Black Metal is pressed onto swirl vinyl.

Also included is a double album entitled Sons Of Satan, featuring a whole host of unreleased demos from the vaults including some of the earliest known Venom performances from all the way back in 1979, recorded live with original vocalist, Clive "Jesus Christ" Archer. There is also a 12-inch book on the history of Venom, featuring new interviews with all three original members.

Well, have we got some exciting news for you! Amazon UK are currently selling the stunning double LP vinyl set (which you can watch our own Dom Lawson unpackage below) for £101.41, which is a hefty drop of 45.43% from the £192.47 it was priced at in August.

It really is a very special set that any self respecting NWOBHM or black metal fan would be proud to own, so grab it now for yourself or as a first-rate Christmas gift for someone special.

Venom: In Nomine Satanas 9 disc 40th anniversay limited edition LP boxset for £101.41 (was £192.47) One of the most influential heavy metal bands to emerge out of the NWOBHM, Venom formed in 1979 in Newcastle upon Tyne. Their first two albums Welcome to Hell (1981) and Black Metal (1982) had a profound influence on the later genres of thrash metal and black metal, and are collected together with At War With Satan (1984) and Posessed (1985) for the first time in celebration of the band's 40th anniversary along with a whole host of bonus material. View Deal

Disc: 1

1. Sons of Satan (2019 - Remaster)

2. Welcome to Hell (2019 - Remaster)

3. Schizo (2019 - Remaster)

4. Mayhem with Mercy (2019 - Remaster)

5. Poison (2019 - Remaster)

6. Live Like an Angel (Die Like a Devil) (2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 2

1. Witching Hour (2019 - Remaster)

2. One Thousand Days in Sodom (2019 - Remaster)

3. Angel Dust (2019 - Remaster)

4. In League with Satan (2019 - Remaster)

5. Red Light Fever (2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 3

1. Black Metal (2019 - Remaster)

2. To Hell and Back (2019 - Remaster)

3. Buried Alive (2019 - Remaster)

4. Raise the Dead (2019 - Remaster)

5. Teacher's Pet (2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 4

1. Leave Me In Hell (2019 - Remaster)

2. Sacrifice (2019 - Remaster)

3. Heaven's On Fire (2019 - Remaster)

4. Countess Bathory (2019 - Remaster)

5. Don't Burn the Witch (2019 - Remaster)

6. At War with Satan (Intro) [2019 - Remaster]

Disc: 5

1. At War with Satan (2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 6

1. Rip Ride (2019 - Remaster)

2. Genocide (2019 - Remaster)

3. Cry Wolf (2019 - Remaster)

4. Stand Up (And Be Counted) [2019 - Remaster]

5. Women, Leather and Hell (2019 - Remaster)

6. Aaaaaarrghh (2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 7

1. Powerdrive (2019 - Remaster)

2. Flytrap (2019 - Remaster)

3. Satanachist (2019 - Remaster)

4. Burn This Place (To the Ground) (2019 - Remaster)

5. Harmony Dies (2019 - Remaster)

6. Possessed (2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 8

1. Hellchild (2019 - Remaster)

2. Moonshine (2019 - Remaster)

3. Wing and a Prayer (2019 - Remaster)

4. Suffer Not the Children (2019 - Remaster)

5. Voyeur (2019 - Remaster)

6. Mystique (2019 - Remaster)

7. Too Loud (For the Crowd) [2019 Remaster]

Disc: 9

1. Intro / Too Loud (For the Crowd) (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. 7 Gates of Hell (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

3. Leave Me In Hell (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

4. Nightmare (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

5. Countess Bathory (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 10

1. Die Hard (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. Schizo (Live) [2019 - Remaster]

3. Guitar Solo - Mantas (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

4. In Nomine Satanas (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

5. Witching Hour (Live) [2019 - Remaster]

Disc: 11

1. Black Metal (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. The Chanting of the Priests (Live) [2019 - Remaster]

3. Satanachist (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

4. Flytrap (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

5. Warhead (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 12

1. Buried Alive / Love Amongst the Dead (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. Bass Solo - Cronos (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

3. Welcome to Hell / Bloodlust (Live) ( 2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 13

1. Angel Dust (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. Buried Alived (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979) ( 2019 - Remaster)

3. Raise the Dead (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979) ( 2019 - Remaster)

4. Red Light Fever (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979) ( 2019 - Remaster)

5. Venom (Church Hall Rehearsals 1979) ( 2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 14

1. Sons of Satan (190 Impulse Studios Demo Recording, Oct 1980) [2019 Remaster]

2. In League With Satan (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings) ( 2019 - Remaster)

3. Angel Dust (1980 Impulse Studios Demo Recordings) [2019 - Remaster]

4. Live Like an Angel (Die Like a Devil) (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings) ( 2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 15

1. Schizo (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. Venom (1980 Impulse Studios - £50 Demo Recordings) ( 2019 - Remaster)

3. Angel Dust (Impulse Studio Demo Session 1980) ( 2019 - Remaster)

4. Raise the Dead (Impulse Studio Demo Session 1980) ( 2019 - Remaster)

Disc: 16

1. Red Light Fever (Impulse Studio Demo Session 1980) ( 2019 - Remaster)

2. At War With Satan (1983 Impulse Studio 2 - At War Demos)

Disc: 17

1. Bloodlust (Single Version)

Disc: 18

1. In Nomine Satanas (Single Version)