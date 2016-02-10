Santana takes aim at Super Bowl halftime show

Carlos Santana has urged the NFL to give local acts more of a role in its annual Super Bowl showcase game and to feature “real live music.”

The game’s halftime show features big-name music stars and at last weekend’s Super Bowl 50 at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, the slot was taken by Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars.

Bay Area local Santana did appear briefly during a highlights section and hometown heroes Metallica performed a sold-out show the night before the game at the city’s AT&T Park.

But the guitar icon believes locals playing live should be included in the halftime show, which reaches an audience of millions across the globe.

In a statement addressed to the NFL and broadcaster CBS, Santana says: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you both for including me as a part of your Super Bowl entertainment.

“I do feel compelled to point out to you that the halftime show should have included some of the local iconic bands that the world would have loved to see perform. Bands like Metallica, Steve Miller, Journey and yours truly.

“We would have rocked the halftime show and done the SF Bay Area proud. This is just an invitation for you to consider iconic bands as part of your halftime entertainment. Real live music, real live vocals, and give the audience real live chills.”

The reunited Santana lineup will release new album IV on April 15. It sees mainman Carlos working with lead vocalist and keyboardist Gregg Rolie, guitarist Neal Schon, percussionist Michael Carabello and drummer Michael Shrieve for the first time since Santana III in 1971.

The band launched their Luminosity world tour this month.

SANTANA LUMINOSITY TOUR 2016

Feb 26: Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, UAE

Feb 29: Bangkok Impact Arena, Thailand

Mar 03: Honolulu Blaisdell Arena, HI

Mar 05: Kahului Maui Arts & Cultural Center, HI

Apr 05: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Apr 06: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Apr 07: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Apr 09: Upper Darby Tower Theatre, PA

Apr 10: Poughkeepsie Bardavon, NY

Apr 13: Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 16: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Apr 18: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Apr 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 21: Kingston Rogers K-Rock Centre, ON

Apr 22: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Apr 23: Windsor Caesars Colosseum, ON

May 18: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 20: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 21: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 22: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 25: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 27: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 28: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

Jul 08: Slupsk Dolina Charlotty Resort, Poland

Jul 16: Schlossplatz at Jazzopen Stuttgart Festival, Germany

Jul 17: St Julien En Genevois Guitare en Scene Festival, France