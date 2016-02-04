Santana stream Anywhere You Want To Go

Santana have made their track Anywhere You Want To Go available to stream.

The song is taken from upcoming album Santana IV, due out on April 15. The record sees the original lineup reunite for the first time in 45 years.

Guitar icon and singer Carlos Santana, lead vocalist and keyboardist Gregg Rolie, guitarist Neal Schon, percussionist Michael Carabello and drummer Michael Shrieve last worked together when they produced multi-platinum record Santana III in 1971.

Fans attending select shows on Santana’s Luminosity tour this year will receive a CD copy of Santana IV with every pair of tickets. This offer can be redeemed via a promo code at MusicRedemptions.com.

Santana IV can be pre-ordered on Amazon and santana.hifi247.com.

Santana Luminosity Tour 2016

Feb 05:Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

Feb 06: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

Feb 26: Dubai, United Arab Emirates Media City Amphitheatre at Emirates Airline Dubai Jazz Festival

Feb 29: Bangkok Thailand Impact Arena

Mar 03: Honolulu Blaisdell Arena, HI

Mar 05: Kahului Maui Arts & Cultural Center, HI

Apr 05: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Apr 06: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Apr 07: Verona Turning Stone Resort Casino, NY

Apr 09: Upper Darby Tower Theatre, PA

Apr 10: Poughkeepsie Bardavon, NY

Apr 13: Madison Square Garden, NY

Apr 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Apr 16: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Apr 18: Quebec City Centre Videotron, QC

Apr 19: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Apr 21: Kingston Rogers K-Rock Centre, ON

Apr 22: Rama Casino Rama, ON

Apr 23: Windsor Caesars Colosseum, ON

May 18: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 20: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 21: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 22: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 25: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 27: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

May 28: Las Vegas House Of Blues at Mandalay Bay, NV

Jul 08: Slupsk Dolina Charlotty Resort, Poland

Jul 16: Stuttgart Stuttggart Schlossplatz at Jazzopen Stuttgart Festival, Germany

Jul 17: St. Julien En Genevois Guitare en Scene 2016 Festival, France

Apr 13: New York, Madison Square Garden, NY (with Journey)

Apr 15: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT (with Journey)

Apr 16: Allentown PPL Center, PA (with Journey)

Santana IV tracklist