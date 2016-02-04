Metallica Super Bowl show to air free online

Metallica’s pre-Super Bowl show in San Francisco this weekend will be broadcast free online.

The metal giants perform at AT&T Park in their hometown on Saturday, the night before the Carolina Panthers face the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50 across town at Levi’s Stadium.

It will mark Metallica’s first live show of 2016 and will be broadcast in HD via webcast.livemetallica.com or using the embedded stream below. The event is being hosted by CBS Radio under the banner of The Night Before.

Metallica will take to the stage at 8.30pm PST and fans can also pre­-order professionally mixed audio recordings of the show as a download or collectible CD.

Drummer Lars Ulrich says: “We can’t wait to play our first show of 2016 and there’s nowhere we’d rather kick off the festivities than in our own backyard.

“Even though the show has been sold out for months, Metallica fans around the world will be able to join in on the madness.”

Cage The Elephant will also perform at the event.

Metallica will return to the AT&T Arena – home of the San Francisco Giants baseball team – for the annual Metallica Night on May 6, where they’ll take part in pre-game events with the fans. Proceeds from Metallica Day will benefit the Surfrider Foundation and Amnesty International.

Meanwhile, Metallica frontman James Hetfield has appeared in the latest episode of Seth McFarlane’s animated show American Dad, playing an alternate version of himself – a water polo coach. The episode aired in the US this week.