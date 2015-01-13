Trending

Sanguine Hum shine Light on next album

View trailer for February double-length release, described as twisted mix of Zappa and Genesis

Sanguine Hum have launched a trailer video for third album Now We Have Light, to be released on February 23.

The five-minute clip offers samples of tracks from the follow-up to 2013’s The Weight Of The World, along with footage from the band’s studio.

They describe Now We Have Light as “a future parable” and “a twisted mix of Hitch-Hikers Guide To The Galaxy, Frank Zappa’s_ Joe’s Garage_ and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.”

Artwork has been created by Meriel Waissman. A special edition will include out-takes and a documentary. The album is available for pre-order via Cherry Red and Amazon. Sanguine Hum appear at HRH Prog 3 in Pwllheli, North Wales, on March 19-22.

Tracklist

Disc One

  1. Desolation Song

  2. Drastic Attic

  3. Getting Warmer

  4. Out Of Mind

  5. Theft

  6. Shit!

  7. Chat Show

  8. Derision

Disc Two

  1. Just A Prelude

  2. Cat Factory

  3. On The Beach

  4. End Of The Line

  5. Spanning The Eternal Abyss

  6. Bubble Trouble

  7. Settle Down

