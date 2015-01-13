Sanguine Hum shine Light on next album

Sanguine Hum have launched a trailer video for third album Now We Have Light, to be released on February 23.

The five-minute clip offers samples of tracks from the follow-up to 2013’s The Weight Of The World, along with footage from the band’s studio.

They describe Now We Have Light as “a future parable” and “a twisted mix of Hitch-Hikers Guide To The Galaxy, Frank Zappa’s_ Joe’s Garage_ and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway.”

Artwork has been created by Meriel Waissman. A special edition will include out-takes and a documentary. The album is available for pre-order via Cherry Red and Amazon. Sanguine Hum appear at HRH Prog 3 in Pwllheli, North Wales, on March 19-22.

Tracklist

Disc One

Desolation Song Drastic Attic Getting Warmer Out Of Mind Theft Shit! Chat Show Derision

Disc Two