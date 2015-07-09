Sanguine Hum in brief UK tour

Sanguine Hum will play a three-date UK tour in September.

The shows will support latest album Now We Have Light, which was launched via Esoteric Antenna in February and followed by an appearance at HRH Prog in March.

Keyboardist Matt Baber says: “After the effort of releasing Now We Have Light, and putting together a set for HRH Prog, we expected to take a break for a while.

“Instead the energy quickly returned – not only did we get the bug to start building a new record, but we felt that doing just one gig for NWHL, after all the hard work, wasn’t quite enough.”

The shows will include material from Sanguine Hum’s next title, Now We Have Power, expected next year. Support comes from Darkroom. Tickets are on sale now.

Sep 18: Leicester Firebug

Sep 19: Bristol Crofters Rights

Sep 20: London Sebright Arms