Black Sabbath to issue limited edition CD on tour

Black Sabbath will release a limited edition tour CD on their The End run of dates, which kick off next week in the US.

The End collection features artwork from Obey Giant designer Shepard Fairey and contains four previously unreleased tracks from Sabbath’s Grammy-winning album 13, as well as four live songs.

The iconic metal band will also promote artists every night of the tour by selling exclusive posters specially commissioned for each city they visit.

Yesterday, it was confirmed that original sticksman Bill Ward would not be reuniting with Black Sabbath for their farewell run after the band posted a rehearsal video of Tommy Clufetos on drums. Clufetos performed with the band on tour in 2013.

Ward has repeatedly demanded a public apology from Ozzy over claims that the drummer was not fit enough for the reunion.

Black Sabbath will play 24 dates across North America, Australia, New Zealand and Europe on The End tour – including a headline set at Download Festival on June 11.

The End track list