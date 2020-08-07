Sabaton share live video for The Attack Of The Dead Men

Sabaton have released a live video to showcase their track The Attack Of The Dead Men.

The song features on the Swedish outfit’s latest studio album The Great War which launched in the summer of 2019.

The whole album focuses on World War One, with The Attack Of The Dead Men named after the 1915 battle at Osowiec Fortress in Poland, when Russian soldiers were bombarded with chlorine gas by German forces.

Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström says: “The video features Sabaton wearing gas masks while performing The Attack Of The Dead Men during our latest European tour.

“Little could we imagine that today a huge amount of the world’s population would wear masks daily thanks to this fucking virus that has paralysed our beloved metal community.

“We miss doing this, we miss you... no livestream can ever replace the feeling of being in the audience for a metal concert.”

Sabaton will return to the road in early 2021 for a number of shows across their homeland of Sweden.

Sabaton 2021 Swedish tour

Jan 22: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken

Jan 23: Örebro Conventum

Jan 25: Umeå Idun, Folkets hus

Jan 26: Östersund Folkets hus

Jan 28: Piteå Pite Havsbad

Jan 29: Luleå Kulturens hus

Jan 30: Skellefteå Folkparken

Feb 01: Helsingborg Sundspärlan

Feb 02: Malmö Slagthusetmmx

Feb 03: Halmstad Live

Feb 04: Trollhättan Folkets Hus

Feb 06: Ronneby Klubb Ron

Feb 07: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet

Feb 08: Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

Feb 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park

Feb 10: Kristianstad Södra Kasern

Feb 12: Älmhult Arenan

Feb 13: Borås Ahaga

Feb 14: Linköping Konsert & Kongress

Feb 15: Kalmar Kalmarsalen

Feb 17: Norrköping Flygeln

Feb 18: Gävle Gasklockorna

Feb 19: Borlänge Galaxen

Feb 20: Falun Magasinet

Feb 22: Sundsvall Avenyn

Feb 24: Värnamo Gummifabriken

Feb 25: Mölnlycke Råda Rum

Feb 26: Karlshamm Bellevueparken

Feb 27: Skövde Valhall