Sabaton share live video for The Attack Of The Dead Men

Sabaton have released a live video to showcase their track The Attack Of The Dead Men.
The song features on the Swedish outfit’s latest studio album The Great War which launched in the summer of 2019.
The whole album focuses on World War One, with The Attack Of The Dead Men named after the 1915 battle at Osowiec Fortress in Poland, when Russian soldiers were bombarded with chlorine gas by German forces.
Sabaton bassist Pär Sundström says: “The video features Sabaton wearing gas masks while performing The Attack Of The Dead Men during our latest European tour.
“Little could we imagine that today a huge amount of the world’s population would wear masks daily thanks to this fucking virus that has paralysed our beloved metal community.
“We miss doing this, we miss you... no livestream can ever replace the feeling of being in the audience for a metal concert.”
Sabaton will return to the road in early 2021 for a number of shows across their homeland of Sweden.
Sabaton: The Great War
Sabaton have released their new studio album The Great War. The band began recording the follow-up to 2016's The Last Stand exactly 100 years after the end of World War One.View Deal
Sabaton 2021 Swedish tour
Jan 22: Karlstad Nöjesfabriken
Jan 23: Örebro Conventum
Jan 25: Umeå Idun, Folkets hus
Jan 26: Östersund Folkets hus
Jan 28: Piteå Pite Havsbad
Jan 29: Luleå Kulturens hus
Jan 30: Skellefteå Folkparken
Feb 01: Helsingborg Sundspärlan
Feb 02: Malmö Slagthusetmmx
Feb 03: Halmstad Live
Feb 04: Trollhättan Folkets Hus
Feb 06: Ronneby Klubb Ron
Feb 07: Eskilstuna Lokomotivet
Feb 08: Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
Feb 09: Huskvarna Folkets Park
Feb 10: Kristianstad Södra Kasern
Feb 12: Älmhult Arenan
Feb 13: Borås Ahaga
Feb 14: Linköping Konsert & Kongress
Feb 15: Kalmar Kalmarsalen
Feb 17: Norrköping Flygeln
Feb 18: Gävle Gasklockorna
Feb 19: Borlänge Galaxen
Feb 20: Falun Magasinet
Feb 22: Sundsvall Avenyn
Feb 24: Värnamo Gummifabriken
Feb 25: Mölnlycke Råda Rum
Feb 26: Karlshamm Bellevueparken
Feb 27: Skövde Valhall