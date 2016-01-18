Sabaton release Resist And Bite live clip

Sabaton have released a video for their track Resist And Bite.

The promo is taken from the the Swedish outfit’s upcoming live package Heroes On Tour which will launch on March 4.

Bassist Par Sundstrom says: “We have always aimed to be a band people love to see live, for the simple reason we love to play live.

“With this release we hope to share some of that feeling with you. We recorded two shows in case one is not enough for you.”

The package will be issued on DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD via Nuclear Blast. It features sets recorded at their own Sabaton Open Air festival in their hometown of Fulun, Sweden, and at last year’s Wacken festival, Germany.

The dates were scheduled in support of their 2014 album Heroes.

Sabaton Open Air 2016 will take place on August 18-21. Artists confirmed include Dragonforce, Insomnium and Therion.

Heroes On Tour DVD tracklist