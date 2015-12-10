Sabaton detail Heroes On Tour DVD

Sabaton have announced the upcoming release of a live package called Heroes On Tour.

The Swedish metal outfit recorded their performances at Wacken and their own Sabaton Open Air festival in Falun, Sweden, this year for the DVD/CD or Blu-ray/CD set, which is released on March 4 next year via Nuclear Blast.

The tour was in support of their 2014 album Heroes, for which a limited edition deluxe version was issued in April of this year.

Bass player Par Sundstrom says: “We have always aimed to be a band people love to see live, for the simple reason we love to play live. With this DVD/Blu-ray release, we hope to share some of that feeling with you. We recorded two shows in case one is not enough for you.”

Heroes On Tour will contain two DVDs or Blu-rays and a CD. The second DVD includes switchable viewing angles.

Heroes On Tour DVD tracklist