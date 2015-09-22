Sabaton's Broden walking 350 miles after drunken bet

Sabaton singer Joakim Broden is walking 342 miles (552km) to the band’s next show after losing a drunken bet.

The frontman was in his hometown of Falun, Sweden when he laid a wager with bandmates at a party, agreeing that the loser would have to reach Norway’s Trondheim Metal Fest on foot.

Now he’s on his way, walking between four and eight hours a day.

Broden tells TRD: “I won’t go into details on exactly what happened – but I can say that it was fun and a bit silly. It started almost as a joke, but it evolved to be quite serious.”

But he’s been getting some help along the way, he reveals: “I’ve made contact with some fans via Facebook, who have served up food and given me shelter.

“I’ll be visiting some buddies in Oslo, then I’ll be driven back to Vormsund later so I can continue the journey.”

Brodan‘s on track to make it to Trondheim in time for their October 1 performance in support of 2014’s Heroes album. He relfects: “After this trip, I’ll at least be in the shape of my life.”

Sabaton will play 11 shows in the UK and Ireland with Alestorm in February.