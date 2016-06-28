Faith No More’s Billy Gould reflects on ‘cool’ 1985 debut

Faith No More bassist Billy Gould says while he finds parts of their 1985 debut album We Care A Lot “embarrassing,” it’s still a record he’s proud of making.

We Care A Lot hasn’t been commercially available since 1996 but will be reissued on August 19 via Koolarrow Records, and features a remaster of the original album along with alternative mixes, demos and live cuts.

The band have been heavily involved in the reissue after Gould discovered the original master tapes in his basement. And the bassist reveals listening back to the record again reveals moments he had completely forgotten about.

He tells EonMusic: “I’m just really happy that we’re putting it out ourselves the way we want it to be. Keyboardist Roddy Bottum wrote a bunch of liner notes that are awesome.

“It was a different world back then, and we were different people. We even had a different singer, and a different guitar player, and people don’t realise that this band goes back a long way.

“I didn’t even realise until I heard the music. It was like, ‘Oh my god, I forgot we were like that too.’ And you can even hear what we are now in that back then – the beginnings of it, so to me it’s really interesting.”

He says he finds some of the material “embarrassing,” but adds: “We were really young when we did it, but there’s some really cool stuff on there.

“It’s really a different band in a different lifetime. You’re talking about over 20 years – people change, and every time I did it, I was kind of stupid in a different way. It’s all embarrassing, but it’s something I was proud of. It was honest when we did it.”

We Care A Lot (Deluxe Band Edition) is available for pre-order. Faith No More issued their seventh album Sol Invictus last year.

We Care A Lot Deluxe Band Edition tracklist

We Care A Lot The Jungle Mark Bowen Jim Why Do You Bother Greed Pills For Breakfast As The Worm Turns Arabian Disco New Beginnings We Care A Lot (2016 mix) Pills for Breakfast (2016 mix) As The Worm Turns (2016 mix) Greed (Original demo) Mark Bowen (Original demo) Arabian Disco (Original demo) Intro (Original demo) The Jungle (Live) New Beginnings (Live)

How Faith No More made their debut album We Care A Lot