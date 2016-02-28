Sabaton issue Swedish Pagans live clip

Sabaton have issued a performance video of Swedish Pagans from their upcoming live package Heroes On Tour.

The DVD/CD and Blu-ray/CD set presents footage from a tour in support of their seventh album, 2014’s Heroes, with the Swedish outfit captured live during a pair of 2015 appearances at Sabaton Open Air and Wacken Open Air.

The Wacken footage of Swedish Pagans is the third preview of the bundle ahead of its release on March 4 via Nuclear Blast. Previous clips were Resist And Bite and Carolus Rex.

Heroes On Tour can be pre-ordered via Nuclear Blast.

Sabaton are promoting the project with a just-launched co-headlining tour of the UK and Ireland with Alestorm and support from Bloodbound.

Bassist Par Sundstrom donned his best pirate gear to pass along a video message to fans.

He says: “Hello UK. I hope that you have not missed that we are coming on tour. It’s pretty weird that I’m dressed as a pirate drinking rum, but on the other hand, we’re touring with Alestorm so why the hell not. Hope to see you all there.”

SABATON 2016 UK/IRELAND TOUR

Feb 26: Norwich UEA

Feb 27: Manchester Academy

Feb 28: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 29: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Mar 02: Aberdeen Music Hall

Mar 03: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 04: Belfast Limelight

Mar 06: Dublin Vicar Street

Mar 07: Cardiff Tramshed

Mar 09: Bristol Motion

Mar 10: London Forum

Sabaton Heroes On Tour tracklist

Final Countdown The March To War Ghost Division To Hell And Back Carolus Rex No Bullets Fly Resist And Bite Far From The Fame Panzerkampf Gott Mit Uns The Art Of War Soldier Of 3 Armies Swedish Pagans Screaming Eagles Night Witches Primo Victoria Metal Crue Noch ein Bier Sabaton with Bohemian Symphony Orchestra, Prague The Art Of War The Final Solution

You can catch Sabaton live at this year’s Full Metal Mountain in Austria.