Sabaton, Alestorm announce 2016 UK tour

Sabaton have announced an 11-date 2016 UK and Ireland tour with Alestorm.

The Swedish outfit have teamed up with the Scottish pirate metallers for the jaunt, which kicks off in Norwich on February 26.

Sabaton’s Par Sundstrom says: “We felt that the last UK tour was not enough and since then we have been thinking of what we can do and talking to our friends in Alestorm we came up with the idea of this tour.

“When we hit the UK both bands will play a full set. And it’s in good venues where we can bring more of our stage set than we could in the past. This will be awesome.”

The two bands will be joined by another Swedish group, Bloodbound, for the tour.

Sundstorm this week said Sabaton expect to issue the follow-up to 2014’s Heroes next year. They’re also due to play at this year’s Bloodstock festival.

SABATON/ALESTORM 2016 UK AND IRELAND TOUR

Feb 26: Norwich UEA

Feb 27: Manchester The Academy

Feb 28: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 29: Southampton Guildhall

Mar 02: Aberdeen Music Hall

Mar 03: Glasgow Barrowlands

Mar 04: Belfast Limelight

Mar 06: Dublin Vicar Street

Mar 07: Cardiff Tramshed

Mar 08: Bristol The Motion

Mar 10: London The Forum