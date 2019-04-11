Rush’s Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland set for vinyl release

Rush's live package Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland is to be released on vinyl later this year.
It previously appeared on CD, DVD and Blu-ray, and will now launch on 4LP featuring all 26 tracks on June 7.
The concert was recorded and filmed before Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart returned to the studio to record their 19th and final album Clockwork Angels.
The Time Machine Tour not only featured classic tracks including Spirit Of Radio, which kicked off the shows, but also saw the trio playing their classic 1981 album Moving Pictures in full.
Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland is currently available to pre-order through Rush’s Backstage Club.
Last month it was announced that the band would celebrate their live performances in the new book Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth - The Official Touring History.
The 416-page publication has been compiled by Skip Daly and Eric Hansen. It’s been fully endorsed by Rush, and will include every setlist, feature previously unpublished photographs and document all the bands who joined Rush on the epic career.
Rush: Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland
Side A
1. The Spirit of Radio
2. Time Stand Still
3. Presto
4. Stick It Out
Side B
1. Workin’ Them Angels
2. Leave That Thing Alone
3. Faithless
4. BU2B
Side C
1. Freewill
2. Marathon
3. Subdivisions
Side D
1. Tom Sawyer
2. Red Barchetta
3. YYZ
4. Limelight
Side E
1. The Camera Eye
2. Witch Hunt
3. Vital Signs
Side F
1. Caravan
2. Moto Perpetuo - featuring Love For Sale
Side G
1. O’Malley’s Break
2. Closer to the Heart
3. 2112 Overture/The Temples of Syrinx
4. Far Cry
Side H
1. La Villa Strangiato
2. Working Man
Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth
Rush brought the curtain down on their career back in 2015, leaving fans with 40-years worth of memorable live moments which will be documented in this new 400-page book.View Deal