Rush’s Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland set for vinyl release

Rush's live package Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland is to be released on vinyl later this year.

It previously appeared on CD, DVD and Blu-ray, and will now launch on 4LP featuring all 26 tracks on June 7.

The concert was recorded and filmed before Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart returned to the studio to record their 19th and final album Clockwork Angels.

The Time Machine Tour not only featured classic tracks including Spirit Of Radio, which kicked off the shows, but also saw the trio playing their classic 1981 album Moving Pictures in full.

Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland is currently available to pre-order through Rush’s Backstage Club.

Last month it was announced that the band would celebrate their live performances in the new book Rush: Wandering The Face Of The Earth - The Official Touring History.

The 416-page publication has been compiled by Skip Daly and Eric Hansen. It’s been fully endorsed by Rush, and will include every setlist, feature previously unpublished photographs and document all the bands who joined Rush on the epic career.

Rush: Time Machine 2011: Live In Cleveland

Side A

1. The Spirit of Radio

2. Time Stand Still

3. Presto

4. Stick It Out

Side B

1. Workin’ Them Angels

2. Leave That Thing Alone

3. Faithless

4. BU2B

Side C

1. Freewill

2. Marathon

3. Subdivisions

Side D

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Red Barchetta

3. YYZ

4. Limelight

Side E

1. The Camera Eye

2. Witch Hunt

3. Vital Signs

Side F

1. Caravan

2. Moto Perpetuo - featuring Love For Sale

Side G

1. O’Malley’s Break

2. Closer to the Heart

3. 2112 Overture/The Temples of Syrinx

4. Far Cry

Side H

1. La Villa Strangiato

2. Working Man