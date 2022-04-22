Rush's Moving Pictures on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

We celebrate Rush's Moving Pictures on the cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now...

As the band release an epic 40th Anniversary Deluxe box set of their eighth studio album, we speak to Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who are interviewed together for the first time in ages, as they tell us the story of the making of the album. We also talk to producer Terry Brown, to cover artist Hugh Syme, photographer Deborah Samuels and also to one of the picture movers from the cover itself!

Also with this issue there are four great Rush post cards and a 16-track Tigermoth Records sampler featuring music from Magenta, Cyan, Robert Reed, Tom Newman, Kiama and more...

Also in Prog 129...

Gary Brooker - the prog world pays tribute to the late Procol Harum singer and pianist

Renaissance - Annie Haslam recalls the story of the band’s 1975 epic, Scheherazade And Other Stories.

Craft - ex-members of The Enid discuss their sole 1984 album as Craft, now reissued

Envy Of None - Alex Lifeson, Andy Curran and Maiah Wynne discuss their brand new debut album

Kaprekar's Constant - the UK folk proggers scale new heights with mountaineering themed record number three

Tiger Moth Tales - mainman Peter Jones proves to be a man for all seasons with his new TMT album, plus the latest from the Camel camp

Michael Romeo - the Symphony X guitarist delivers part two of his solo War Of The Worlds concept

Jenny Hval - the Norwegian art-rocker returns with her latest album Classic Objects

Pattern-Seeking Animals - US proggers forge their own identity with third release Only Passing Through

Michael Rother and Vittoria Maccabruni - former Neu! man and his partner-muse create new music in As Long As The Light

The Emerald Dawn - we discover the Cornish-based proggers making inroads into the UK scene

Dave Sinclair - the Caravan founding member looks back over 50 years of making music.

Roger Eno - the ambient musician and composer Roger Eno discusses his brand new music for the celebrated Deutsche Grammophon label

Anders Buaas - Norwegian guitarist Anders Buaas discusses a prog world full of Yes, Tull, Liege And Lief and Scottish single malts

Here's our guide on how best to get a hold of your copy of Prog while we're still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

* Prog is still on sale in the UK in most supermarkets and newsagents, even during current Covid-related restrictions, so you should have options on the high street. You can use our store finder to find your nearest stockist. Delays are possible as stores prioritise the delivery of different lines of stock.

* The easiest option for everyone would be to go digital. You can get single digital issues from the Apple Store, from Zinio and all manner of digital magazine retailers.

* Subscribe to Prog. We are now accepting subscriptions from the rest of the world. Subscriptions available here.

* In North America, Prog is available is branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in The UK.

* Single print issues of Prog can be purchased online from Magazines Direct and also Burning Shed.

Click on the corresponding cover on the single issue page at Magazines Direct for payment options.