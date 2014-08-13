Rush park plans get green light

Rush frontman Geddy Lee says he and Alex Lifeson are "humbly honoured" after plans were approved to name a neighbourhood park after them.

North York Community Council in Toronto yesterday rubber-stamped the change of title from Willowdale Park to the Lee Lifeson Art Park, with the intention of acknowledging the musicians’ contributions to culture and the community where they grew up.

Early designs for the development include sculptural installations, a performance space and a small bandstand for acoustic concerts.

Lee tells the Toronto Star: “We met with the architects and were really impressed with the thought and plans they have for it.

“It’s where I met my best friend and bandmate. On tour and during our travels, we get to visit and enjoy so many parks around the world – so we really appreciate having that communal green space that is so important to a vibrant city.”

Work will begin early next year with the official opening planned for late 2015 or early 2016.

Rush, along with drummer Neil Peart, were honoured earlier this year with honorary degrees from Ontario’s Nipissing University, after being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last year.