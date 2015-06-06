Rush to film hometown shows

Rush will film their hometown shows later this month for a future live release.

They play Toronto’s Air Canada Centre on June 17 and 19 as part of what’s expected to be their final large-scale tour.

In April guitarist Alex Lifeson ruled out the idea of streaming any of the shows live as a result of their “old school” approach to performance. He said: “We want to keep it ‘that event, that concert, that congregation.’ In that sense we’ll do it a little more old-fashioned.”

But he was more positive towards the idea of releasing board mixes to those who’d attended shows, noting: “it’s a relatively easy thing to develop.”

Earlier this week Lifeson said he hoped Rush would continue to play in a limited format after the tour, and that they might have two more albums in them.

In the current edition of Classic Rock, on sale now, frontman Geddy Lee confirms the band know they’re reaching the end of the road – and he fears Lifeson’s arthritis would be the biggest factor in ending their live career.

Jun 08: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jun 10: Buffalo First Niagara Center, NY

Jun 12: Chicago United Center, IL

Jun 14: Detroit Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Jun 17: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 19: Toronto, Air Canada Centre, ON

Jun 21: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jun 23: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jun 25: Philadelphia The Wells Fargo Center, PA

Jun 27: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Jun 29: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Jul 09: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Jul 11: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jul 13: Salt Lake City Maverik Center, UT

Jul 15: Calgary Scotiabank Saddledome, AB

Jul 17: Vancouver, Rogers Arena, BC

Jul 19: Seattle Key Arena, WA

Jul 21: Portland Moda Center, OR

Jul 23: San Jose Sap Center At San Jose, CA

Jul 25: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Jul 27: Phoenix UA Airways Center, AZ

Jul 30: Irvine Meadows Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre, CA

Aug 01: Los Angeles Forum, CA

