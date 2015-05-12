Rush celebrate ‘too many years of music’

Rush have released a teaser video shot during the first show of their R40 tour – likely to be their last-ever large-scale road trip.

The run of North American shows started in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 8, where frontman Geddy Lee told the crowd: “We’re celebrating way too many years of music.”

The show extended to two sets and an encore, totalling 24 songs, a drum solo and four video features, and included material the band hadn’t performed in years.

Confirming the tour earlier this year, Rush described it as “most likely their last tour of this magnitude.” Manager Ray Danniels later said it was “between possible and probable” that it wouldn’t be followed with anything similar.

Guitarist Alex Lifeson explained last month that, aside from family commitments, drummer Neil Peart’s chronic tendonitis was also a factor in their decision – but hinted that more was to come from at least two members of the band.

Rush in Tulsa

Set 1

Video: The World is…

Clockwork Angels

The Anarchist

Headlong Flight

Far Cry

Main Monkey Business

One Little Victory

Animate

Roll The Bones

Distant Early Warning

Subdivisions

Set 2

Video: No Country for Old Hens

Tom Sawyer

Red Barchetta

The Spirit Of Radio

Jacob’s Ladder

Cygnus X-1 Book Two: Hemispheres Prelude

Cygnus X-1 Book One: The Voyage Part 1

Drum Solo

Cygnus X-1 Book One: The Voyage Part 3

Closer To The Heart

Xanadu

2112 Overture/Temples of Syrinx/Presentation/Grand Finale

Encore

Video: Mel’s Rockpile

Lakeside Park

Anthem

What You’re Doing

Working Man

Video: Exit Stage Left