Rush celebrate ‘too many years of music’

Rush have released a teaser video shot during the first show of their R40 tour – likely to be their last-ever large-scale road trip.
The run of North American shows started in Tulsa, Oklahoma on May 8, where frontman Geddy Lee told the crowd: “We’re celebrating way too many years of music.”
The show extended to two sets and an encore, totalling 24 songs, a drum solo and four video features, and included material the band hadn’t performed in years.
Confirming the tour earlier this year, Rush described it as “most likely their last tour of this magnitude.” Manager Ray Danniels later said it was “between possible and probable” that it wouldn’t be followed with anything similar.
Guitarist Alex Lifeson explained last month that, aside from family commitments, drummer Neil Peart’s chronic tendonitis was also a factor in their decision – but hinted that more was to come from at least two members of the band.
Rush in Tulsa
Set 1
Video: The World is…
Clockwork Angels
The Anarchist
Headlong Flight
Far Cry
Main Monkey Business
One Little Victory
Animate
Roll The Bones
Distant Early Warning
Subdivisions
Set 2
Video: No Country for Old Hens
Tom Sawyer
Red Barchetta
The Spirit Of Radio
Jacob’s Ladder
Cygnus X-1 Book Two: Hemispheres Prelude
Cygnus X-1 Book One: The Voyage Part 1
Drum Solo
Cygnus X-1 Book One: The Voyage Part 3
Closer To The Heart
Xanadu
2112 Overture/Temples of Syrinx/Presentation/Grand Finale
Encore
Video: Mel’s Rockpile
Lakeside Park
Anthem
What You’re Doing
Working Man
Video: Exit Stage Left