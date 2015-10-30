Rush's Lee and Lifeson guest on Chicago Fire

Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush have been confirmed as guest stars on an upcoming episode of US TV show Chicago Fire.

They’ll feature in the fourth season storyline 2112, which airs on NBC on November 17, with dates elsewhere in the world to follow.

Creators Michael Brandt and Derek Haas posed for a picture on set with Lee and Lifeson, and Brandt asked: “What are the guys from Rush doing on our set?”

Haas later confirmed: “This is not a drill. The episode is 406, titled 2112.”

While the name matches the band’s 1976 part-concept album, fan site RushIsABand suggest it may also connect with the National Fire Protection Association’s safety code 2112, which deals with flame-resistent clothing.

Rush will release their R40 Live DVD on November 20.