Rush announce special 40th anniversary super deluxe edition of Signals

Rush have announced that they are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 9th album Signals, with a very special and very extensive re-issue. Released back on September 9th 1982, Signals captured the band at their most audacious, adapting to a new decade whilst sticking to what made them such a special band in the first place, and that sentiment is being honoured in fitting style.
Set for release on April 28, the re-issue will be available as Super Deluxe Edition, one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and Dolby Atmos Digital Edition.
The Super Deluxe Edition will include a CD of the album's 2015 remaster, a Blu-ray Audio of previously unreleased mixes, a 180-gram black-vinyl LP with new artwork from original album designer Hugh Syme in a premium tip-on jacket, and four 7-inch singles, a 40-page hardcover book with new song illustrations, new artwork and unreleased photos from the Signals Tour, three lenticular lithographs, four Signals Tour band lithographs, the original album cover sketch lithograph, AND a double-sided 24x24-inch poster. It’s all housed in a premium lift-top with brand-new artwork on the front courtesy of Hugh Syme.
Here is what it all looks like being unboxed.
The boxset, alongside the picture disc and digital edition, can all be pre-ordered and pre-saved right here.
CD – DISC 1
1. Subdivisions
2. The Analog Kid
3. Chemistry
4. Digital Man
5. The Weapon
6. New World Man
7. Losing It
8. Countdown
BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 2
Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo
*Previously unreleased mixes
1. Subdivisions
2. The Analog Kid
3. Chemistry
4. Digital Man
5. The Weapon
6. New World Man
7. Losing It
8. Countdown
Bonus Promo Videos - Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo
*Previously unreleased mixes
1. Subdivisions
2. Countdown
1LP – SIGNALS
DMM Half-Speed Mastering / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown
SIDE A
1. Subdivisions
2. The Analog Kid
3. Chemistry
4. Digital Man
SIDE B
1. The Weapon
2. New World Man
3. Losing It
4. Countdown
7-INCH SINGLES
SINGLE 1 – SIDE A
1. Subdivisions
SINGLE 1 – SIDE B
1. Red Barchetta (Live)
SINGLE 2 – SIDE A
1. Countdown
SINGLE 2 – SIDE B
1. New World Man
SINGLE 3 – SIDE A
1. New World Man
SINGLE 3 – SIDE B
1. Vital Signs (Live)
SINGLE 4 – SIDE A
1. The Weapon (Single Edit)
SINGLE 4 – SIDE B
1. Digital Man