Rush announce special 40th anniversary super deluxe edition of Signals

Rush have announced that they are celebrating the 40th anniversary of their 9th album Signals, with a very special and very extensive re-issue. Released back on September 9th 1982, Signals captured the band at their most audacious, adapting to a new decade whilst sticking to what made them such a special band in the first place, and that sentiment is being honoured in fitting style.



Set for release on April 28, the re-issue will be available as Super Deluxe Edition, one-LP Picture Disc Edition, and Dolby Atmos Digital Edition.



The Super Deluxe Edition will include a CD of the album's 2015 remaster, a Blu-ray Audio of previously unreleased mixes, a 180-gram black-vinyl LP with new artwork from original album designer Hugh Syme in a premium tip-on jacket, and four 7-inch singles, a 40-page hardcover book with new song illustrations, new artwork and unreleased photos from the Signals Tour, three lenticular lithographs, four Signals Tour band lithographs, the original album cover sketch lithograph, AND a double-sided 24x24-inch poster. It’s all housed in a premium lift-top with brand-new artwork on the front courtesy of Hugh Syme.



Here is what it all looks like being unboxed.

The boxset, alongside the picture disc and digital edition, can all be pre-ordered and pre-saved right here.



CD – DISC 1

1. Subdivisions

2. The Analog Kid

3. Chemistry

4. Digital Man

5. The Weapon

6. New World Man

7. Losing It

8. Countdown

BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 2

Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

*Previously unreleased mixes



1. Subdivisions

2. The Analog Kid

3. Chemistry

4. Digital Man

5. The Weapon

6. New World Man

7. Losing It

8. Countdown



Bonus Promo Videos - Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

*Previously unreleased mixes

1. Subdivisions

2. Countdown



1LP – SIGNALS

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown

SIDE A



1. Subdivisions

2. The Analog Kid

3. Chemistry

4. Digital Man



SIDE B



1. The Weapon

2. New World Man

3. Losing It

4. Countdown



7-INCH SINGLES



SINGLE 1 – SIDE A

1. Subdivisions



SINGLE 1 – SIDE B

1. Red Barchetta (Live)



SINGLE 2 – SIDE A

1. Countdown



SINGLE 2 – SIDE B

1. New World Man

SINGLE 3 – SIDE A

1. New World Man



SINGLE 3 – SIDE B

1. Vital Signs (Live)



SINGLE 4 – SIDE A

1. The Weapon (Single Edit)



SINGLE 4 – SIDE B

1. Digital Man