Rush announce Moving Pictures 40th anniversary box set for April

Canadian trio Rush have announced a lavish 40th anniversary reissue for the band's eighth studio album, 1981's Moving Pictures, Moving Pictures-40th Anniversary which will be released through UMC on April 15. You can watch an unboxing video for the new reissue below.

Moving Pictures remains a pivotal album in the band's career, as they moved from the longer form music of their 70s releases through to a more streamlined yet still progressive sound for the 80s. In Tom Sawyer, Limelight and Vital Signs the band proved they could write intelligent yet catchy music that could be played on the radio, while Red Barchetta, the instrumental YYZ and Camera Eye, showed their prog inclinations alive and well.

The new super deluxe box set will feature three CDs, one Blu-ray Audio disc, and five high-quality 180-gram black vinyl LPs. The set encompasses the Abbey Road Mastering Studios 2015 remastered edition of the album for the first time on CD, along with two discs of previously unreleased and newly restored bonus live content newly mixed from the original analog live multi-tracks by Rush’s original producer, Terry Brown, featuring the band’s complete, unreleased Toronto concert from Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, Ontario, on March 25, 1981.

A fourth bonus disc is a Blu-ray Audio disc with the core album newly mixed from the original multi-tracks in Dolby Atmos (a Rush catalog first!), Dolby TrueHD 5.1, and DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound as done by noted producer/engineer Richard Chycki, alongside the previously available PCM Stereo mix. Also included on the Blu-ray are four bonus videos: a brand-new video for YYZ plus three remastered vintage promo videos for Tom Sawyer, Limelight, and Vital Signs.

The Super Deluxe Edition of Moving Pictures-40th Anniversary will also feature a 44-page hardcover book with unreleased photos and new artwork by original album designer Hugh Syme, along with new illustrations for each song; extensive liner notes from famous fans such as Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Les Claypool (Primus), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) andBill Kelliher (Mastodon); a Red Barchetta model car mounted on a black perch with an MP40 nameplate; two Neil Peart signature MP40 branded drumsticks; two metal-embossed guitar picks, one each with Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson’s respective signatures engraved on them; a replica of the Moving Pictures 1981 official tour program; an MP40 logo enamel pin; a 3D lenticular 'Moving Pictures in motion' lithograph; an 18x24-inch Toronto 1981 concert poster; a replica concert ticket from the 1981 Maple Leaf Gardens show; a 12x36-inch Rush Through The Years 1973-1981 poster; a YYZ luggage tag; and a All Access World Tour ’81 insert. All contents are housed in a premium lift-top box, which features movingly reimagined cover artwork by Hugh Syme.

Moving Pictures-40th Anniversary will also be available as a thee-CD deluxe edition, a five-LP Deluxe Edition, all of it housed in a slipcase including a single-pocket jacket for the remastered original Moving Pictures on LP 1, and two gatefold jackets for LPs 2-5 that comprise all 19 tracks from the complete, unreleased Live In YYZ 1981 concert, a one-LP eCommerce exclusive edition, featuring the first-ever half-speed DMM vinyl pressing. It comes newly wrapped in a limited-edition premium tip-on style gatefold jacket with printed sleeve, and each pressing comes with one of six randomly inserted Neil Peart hand-drawn lyrics sheets.

There will also be a Deluxe Digital Edition, features the original album and all 19 bonus live performances from Toronto, and is the digital equivalent to the three-CD Deluxe Edition, and a Dolby Atmos Digital Edition, is the digital equivalent of Richard Chycki’s masterful Atmos mix of all seven tracks from the original album.

You can view the new artwork and tracklisting for the Super Deluxe edition below.

Rush: Moving Pictures-40th Anniversary

CD 1

Moving Pictures Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown / 2015 remaster on CD for the first time

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Red Barchetta

3. YYZ

4. Limelight

5. The Camera Eye

6. Witch Hunt

7. Vital Signs

CD 2

Live In YYZ 1981 / previously unreleased

1. 2112 – Overture

2. 2112 – The Temples Of Syrinx

3. Freewill

4. Limelight

5. Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Prelude

6. Beneath, Between & Behind

7. The Camera Eye

8. YYZ

9. Broon’s Bane

10. The Trees

11. Xanadu

CD 3

Live In YYZ 1981 / previously unreleased

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Red Barchetta

3. Closer To The Heart

4. Tom Sawyer

5. Vital Signs

6. Natural Science

7. Working Man / Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Armageddon: The Battle Of Heart And Mind / By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In The End / In The Mood / 2112 – Grand Finale

8. La Villa Strangiato

BLU-RAY AUDIO – DISC 4

Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1* / PCM Stereo

* Denotes previously unreleased mixes

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Red Barchetta

3. YYZ

4. Limelight

5. The Camera Eye

6. Witch Hunt

7. Vital Signs

Bonus Promo Videos

Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1* / PCM Stereo

* Denotes previously unreleased mixes

** Denotes previously unreleased video

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Limelight

3. Vital Signs

4. YYZ**

LP 1

Moving Pictures

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / Original Album – Produced by Rush and Terry Brown

Side A

1. Tom Sawyer

2. Red Barchetta

3. YYZ

4. Limelight

Side B

1. The Camera Eye

2. Witch Hunt

3. Vital Signs

LP 2 – LIVE IN YYZ 1981

Live In YYZ 1981 / DMM Half-Speed Mastering / previously unreleased

Side A

1. 2112 – Overture

2. 2112 – The Temples Of Syrinx

3. Freewill

4. Limelight

Side B

1. Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Prelude

2. Beneath, Between & Behind

3. The Camera Eye

LP 3 – LIVE IN YYZ 1981

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / previously unreleased

Side A

1. YYZ

2. Broon’s Bane

3. The Trees

Side B

1. Xanadu

2. The Spirit Of Radio

LP 4 – LIVE IN YYZ 1981

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / previously unreleased

Side A

1. Red Barchetta

2. Closer To The Heart

3. Tom Sawyer

Side B

1. Vital Signs

2. Natural Science

LP 5 – LIVE IN YYZ 1981

DMM Half-Speed Mastering / previously unreleased

Side A

1. Working Man / Cygnus X-1 Book II: Hemispheres – Armageddon: The Battle Of Heart And Mind / By-Tor & The Snow Dog / In The End / In The Mood / 2112 – Grand Finale

Side B

1. La Villa Strangiato