Royal Republic unveil Baby video

Royal Republic have released a video for their track Baby – taken from upcoming third album Weekend Man.

The Swedish outfit’s follow-up to 2012’s Save The Nation will hit shelves on February 26 via Spinefarm Records.

The band are also supporting Canadian rockers Theory Of A Deadman on their eight-date UK tour.

Royal Republic describe the Baby video as a “super speed roller disco thunder show.”

They add: “We’re absolutely stoked to announce our return to the UK. We’re very much looking forward to supporting Theory Of A Deadman on these dates and playing some new stuff. It’ll be brutal.”

Theory Of A Deadman/Royal Republic UK Tour 2016

Feb 27: Newcastle University

Feb 28: Glasgow O2 ABC

Feb 29: Leeds Beckett SU

Mar 02: London Electric Ballroom

Mar 03: Cardiff Students’ Union

Mar 04: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Mar 05: Manchester Ritz

Mar 06: Norwich Waterfront

Weekend Man tracklist