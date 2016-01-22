Royal Republic unveil Baby video

Royal Republic have released a video for their track Baby – taken from upcoming third album Weekend Man.
The Swedish outfit’s follow-up to 2012’s Save The Nation will hit shelves on February 26 via Spinefarm Records.
The band are also supporting Canadian rockers Theory Of A Deadman on their eight-date UK tour.
Royal Republic describe the Baby video as a “super speed roller disco thunder show.”
They add: “We’re absolutely stoked to announce our return to the UK. We’re very much looking forward to supporting Theory Of A Deadman on these dates and playing some new stuff. It’ll be brutal.”
Theory Of A Deadman/Royal Republic UK Tour 2016
Feb 27: Newcastle University
Feb 28: Glasgow O2 ABC
Feb 29: Leeds Beckett SU
Mar 02: London Electric Ballroom
Mar 03: Cardiff Students’ Union
Mar 04: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Mar 05: Manchester Ritz
Mar 06: Norwich Waterfront
Weekend Man tracklist
- Here I Come (There You Go)
- Walk!
- When I See You Dance With Another
- People Say That I’m Over The Top
- Kung Fu Lovin
- Weekend Man
- My Way
- Follow The Sun
- Uh Huh
- Any Given Sunday
- Baby
- High Times
- American Dream