Royal Republic unveil Baby video

Swedish outfit set to tour UK with Theory Of A Deadman

Royal Republic have released a video for their track Baby – taken from upcoming third album Weekend Man.

The Swedish outfit’s follow-up to 2012’s Save The Nation will hit shelves on February 26 via Spinefarm Records.

The band are also supporting Canadian rockers Theory Of A Deadman on their eight-date UK tour.

Royal Republic describe the Baby video as a “super speed roller disco thunder show.”

They add: “We’re absolutely stoked to announce our return to the UK. We’re very much looking forward to supporting Theory Of A Deadman on these dates and playing some new stuff. It’ll be brutal.”

Theory Of A Deadman/Royal Republic UK Tour 2016

Feb 27: Newcastle University
Feb 28: Glasgow O2 ABC
Feb 29: Leeds Beckett SU
Mar 02: London Electric Ballroom
Mar 03: Cardiff Students’ Union
Mar 04: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Mar 05: Manchester Ritz
Mar 06: Norwich Waterfront

Weekend Man tracklist

  1. Here I Come (There You Go)
  2. Walk!
  3. When I See You Dance With Another
  4. People Say That I’m Over The Top
  5. Kung Fu Lovin
  6. Weekend Man
  7. My Way
  8. Follow The Sun
  9. Uh Huh
  10. Any Given Sunday
  11. Baby
  12. High Times
  13. American Dream