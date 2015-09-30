Theory Of A Deadman return to UK

Theory Of A Deadman have confirmed a seven-date UK tour for February and March next year.
The shows support fifth album Savages, which was released in 2014.
The Canadian band say: “We’re pumped to announce that we’re coming back across the pond for a crackin’ good time.”
Tickets go on sale on October 2 (Friday).
UK tour 2016
Feb 27: Newcastle University
Feb 28: Glasgow O2 ABC
Feb 29: Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
Mar 02: London Shepherds Bush Empire
Mar 03: Cardiff Y Plas
Mar 04: Birmingham O2 Academy
Mar 05: Manchester Ritz