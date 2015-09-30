Theory Of A Deadman return to UK

Theory Of A Deadman have confirmed a seven-date UK tour for February and March next year.

The shows support fifth album Savages, which was released in 2014.

The Canadian band say: “We’re pumped to announce that we’re coming back across the pond for a crackin’ good time.”

Tickets go on sale on October 2 (Friday).

UK tour 2016

Feb 27: Newcastle University

Feb 28: Glasgow O2 ABC

Feb 29: Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

Mar 02: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Mar 03: Cardiff Y Plas

Mar 04: Birmingham O2 Academy

Mar 05: Manchester Ritz

Theory Of A Deadman in venue drama