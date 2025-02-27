The Sheepdogs have announced a short UK tour - and they may visit some pubs while they're at it

By
( )
published

The Canadian five-piece will play three UK shows in addition to their previously announced headline show at the Red Rooster Festival

The Sheepdogs standing in front of a castle
(Image credit: Mat Dunlap)

Canadian retro-rock kings The Sheepdogs have announced a short UK tour.

The Saskatchewanians' four-date schedule begins at the Castle and Falcon in Birmingham on May 27, followed by shows in Brighton and Cardiff, before things come to a harmony-laden, twin-guitar-friendly climax with a headline set at the Red Rooster festival, held in Euston, a small village in Suffolk, on May 30. Full dates below.

"We love rockin’ in the UK," says frontman Ewan Currie. "And we just can’t stay away."

"We know not all of our fans live in London, Manchester, or Glasgow,” adds bassist Ryan Gullen. "So, we wanted to add a few more stops in places we haven’t hit in a while."

"We played a holiday park in Wales last December," he continues, "and most of the audience had travelled from all over the UK. We ended up at a pub afterwards, drinking pints with some locals, and figured it was about time we gave Wales a proper show again."

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 28) at 10am via the Sheepdogs' website.

News of The Sheepdogs' only UK shows of the year comes in the wake of a busy 2024, which saw the band release two EPs – Paradise Alone and Hell Together – on their own label, and complete a 65-date tour of North America and Europe that included five major shows with fellow Canadian Bryan Adams.

“We want to keep the music flowing constantly," says Gullen. "In a world flooded with content, there’s no better way to stay connected with our fans than by recording and releasing music regularly.

“With Right On Records, our vision was always to step up the pace – to get our music out there faster and more freely. We have so much more to share, and this gives us the freedom to release it in new and exciting ways.”

The Sheepdogs tour poster

(Image credit: The Sheepdogs)

The Sheepdogs: UK Tour 2025

May 27: Birmingham Castle and Falcon, UK
May 28: Brighton Concorde 2, UK
May 29: Cardiff The Globe, UK
May 30: Euston Red Rooster Festival, UK

