Rothery offers free track with Hackett

Steve Rothery has made a track from his solo album The Ghosts Of Pripyat available as a a free download.

Morpheus, which features a guest appearance by Steve Hackett, can be downloaded via Bandcamp – just click the “Buy It Now” link and enter a price of 0.

The Marillion man’s first solo studio record will be released on September 22. It’s headed up with the launch of Live In Rome, recorded during his solo band’s second-ever set, on August 25.

He tours the UK in November:

Nov 05: Glasgow Oran Mor

Nov 06: Manchester Band On The Wall

Nov 07: Bilson Robin 2

Nov 08: London Bush Hall