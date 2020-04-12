Rosalie Cunningham releases demo of new song Eternitea Time

Rosalie Cunningham has released a demo of a new song titled Eternitea Time. The song appeared on YouTube this afternoon and you can listen to it below.

Cunningham is currently recovering from contracting Covid-19, which she announced to fans in a statement last month.

"Here’s an Easter egg for you," writes Cunningham today. "I wrote this Friday night and recorded a demo of it yesterday in a super stripped back fashion. I had to resist the urge to over produce as the song’s theme is this isolation/lockdown period and I don’t think inviting a Mariachi horn section round is quite in keeping with the ethos at the mo.

"It was a first take on vocals/acoustic guitar with just one SM58 through my tape machine pre-amps and into Logic. A smidgen of reverb added but no other treatment. I added tabla, cabasa, 12 string guitar and some harmonies afterwards. Oh, and I forgot my almost convincing trumpet solo on kazoo. It felt like one of those songs that just falls into your lap for me which is always a wonderful experience. I really hope you enjoy it!"