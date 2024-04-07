Rosalie Cunningham announced for Summer's End Festival

Psych prog rocker Rosalie Cunningham has been announced on the bill for this year's Summer's End Progressive Rock Festival in Chepstow.

She'll be appearing on the Saturday at the four-day event which runs from October 3-6, which is headlined by Swedish prog rockers Moon Safari. Also appearing on the bill are Cyan, Simon Godfrey and Friends, Magic Pie, Guy Manning, Hayley Griffiths Band, Coma Rossi, Storm Deva and more.

Former Genesis tour manager Richard Macphail will also now be appearing at the event, discussing his days tour managing Genesis, and telling stories from his acclaimed My Book Of Genesis.

"We are thrilled to announce that the final main-set slot will be taken by Rosalie Cunningham, who will bring her unique and entertaining brand of psych-influenced prog to Chepstow," say the organisers.

Cunningham, who recently appeared at Fusion Festival, has also just released a brand new single, The Return Of Ellington, which features the character Donovan Ellington, whom Cunningham had immortalised in the song of the same name on her second solo album, 2022's Two Piece Puzzle, and features Fairport Convention's Ric Sanders on violin. You can watch the new video for the single, which is available through Esoteric Recordings for digital and CD and M.E. for vinyl.

Day splits for this year's Summer's End are as follows:

Friday October 4:

Cyan

Simon Godfrey (and Friends)

Richard Macphail (May appear Thursday)

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Saturday October 5:

Moon Safari

Rosalie Cunningham

Coma Rossi

Under The Surface

Storm Deva (Presented by Progzilla Radio)

Sunday October 6:

Magic Pie

Guy Manning

Hayley Griffiths Band

Long Earth

Forgotten Gods

Get tickets.