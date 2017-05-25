Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood recovering after lung surgery

Wood, second right, with his Rolling Stones bandmates

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is recovering after having a successful operation to remove at small lung lesion.

The 69-year-old, who turns 70 next week on June 1, is expected to make a full recovery and none of the band’s upcoming live dates will be affected.

A statement on the Stones’ Facebook page reads: “Ronnie is feeling well after having successful keyhole surgery to remove a small lung lesion, which was discovered during a routine screening.

“No additional treatment is necessary and the Stones’ European tour will not be affected.”

Woods adds: “I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me.”

The Rolling Stones will head out on the No Filter European tour from September. Earlier this month, they ruled out the possibility of UK dates due to the lack of suitable venues, but said they hoped to play in 2018.

Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website. Find a list of tour dates below.

Sep 09: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria

Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy

Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands

Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France

Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France

