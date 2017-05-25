Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood recovering after lung surgery

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood is recovering after having a successful operation to remove at small lung lesion.
The 69-year-old, who turns 70 next week on June 1, is expected to make a full recovery and none of the band’s upcoming live dates will be affected.
A statement on the Stones’ Facebook page reads: “Ronnie is feeling well after having successful keyhole surgery to remove a small lung lesion, which was discovered during a routine screening.
“No additional treatment is necessary and the Stones’ European tour will not be affected.”
Woods adds: “I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me.”
The Rolling Stones will head out on the No Filter European tour from September. Earlier this month, they ruled out the possibility of UK dates due to the lack of suitable venues, but said they hoped to play in 2018.
Tickets are on sale now through the band’s website. Find a list of tour dates below.
- Mick Ronson: the legend behind David Bowie - in the new issue of Classic Rock
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Watch clip from new Beatles film It Was Fifty Years Ago Today
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
The Rolling Stones No Filter 2017 European tour dates
Sep 09: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany
Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria
Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland
Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy
Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain
Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands
Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany
Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden
Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands
Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France
Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France