Watch clip from new Beatles film It Was Fifty Years Ago Today

A clip from new Beatles documentary It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond has been released ahead of the film’s official launch.

The Alan G Parker directed film will be be screened in cinemas from May 26 – the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, with the new excerpt focusing on the death of Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein.

He died at the age of 32 in August 1967 with the clip showing a news report from the time along with interviews with Apple Records’ Tony Bramwell and John Lennon’s sister Julia Baird.

Watch the clip below.

It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! Sgt Pepper & Beyond is set between August 1966 and August 1967 and explores why the band stopped touring during this period and how Sgt. Pepper was conceived and then recorded at EMI’s Abbey Road Studios in London.

Parker said: “We’re combining first-hand accounts of the events that allowed Sgt. Pepper to happen with rare and unseen footage that we’ve forensically unearthed from mainstream archives and private collectors.

“The last days of touring, the execution of the album – and the aftermath that it left behind will, I hope, give the audience an intimate sense of the band, the time and the impact of this extraordinary album.”

Following its cinema release, the documentary will launch digitally on June 1 and on DVD and Blu-ray on June 5. A collector’s edition double-disc Blu-Ray and double-disc DVD with more than four hours of exclusive bonus material will also be out in July.

The Fab Four’s home city of Liverpool kicks off its celebration of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band today (May 25).

The city is curating the Sgt. Pepper At 50: Heading For Home arts festival which sees a broad range of artists from the worlds of music, dance, art, poetry and theatre come together to reimagine each of the album’s 13 tracks in 13 separate events.

