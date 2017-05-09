The Rolling Stones announce European tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a 13-date European tour for later this year.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will kick off the Stones - No Filter shows at Hamburg’s Stadtpark on September 9 and wrap up with two concerts at the U Arena in Paris on October 19 and 22.

Lead singer Mick Jagger says: “I’m so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before.”

Guitarist Richards adds: “Hey guys, here we come. See you there!”

A statement reads: “As always The Rolling Stones will treat their European fans to a setlist packed full of classics such as Gimme Shelter, Paint It Black, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Tumbling Dice and Brown Sugar – but they will also include a couple of unexpected tracks each night and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs.

“For all of the European No Filter shows listed, the Stones will be unveiling a spectacular new production and state of the art stage design.”

In addition, the Rolling Stones have released a promotional trailer for the tour which can be watched below.

Tickets go on sale from May 10 (Wednesday) through the band’s website.

Sep 09: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany

Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria

Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland

Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy

Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain

Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands

Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark

Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands

Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France

Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France

