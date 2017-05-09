The Rolling Stones announce European tour

The Rolling Stones have announced a 13-date European tour for later this year.
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood will kick off the Stones - No Filter shows at Hamburg’s Stadtpark on September 9 and wrap up with two concerts at the U Arena in Paris on October 19 and 22.
Lead singer Mick Jagger says: “I’m so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we’ve never done before.”
Guitarist Richards adds: “Hey guys, here we come. See you there!”
A statement reads: “As always The Rolling Stones will treat their European fans to a setlist packed full of classics such as Gimme Shelter, Paint It Black, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Tumbling Dice and Brown Sugar – but they will also include a couple of unexpected tracks each night and randomly selected surprises from their formidable arsenal of songs.
“For all of the European No Filter shows listed, the Stones will be unveiling a spectacular new production and state of the art stage design.”
In addition, the Rolling Stones have released a promotional trailer for the tour which can be watched below.
Tickets go on sale from May 10 (Wednesday) through the band’s website.
The Rolling Stones No Filter 2017 European tour dates
Sep 09: Hamburg Stadtpark, Germany
Sep 12: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany
Sep 16: Spielberg At Red Bull Ring, Austria
Sep 20: Zurich Letzigrund Stadium, Switzerland
Sep 23: Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls, Italy
Sep 27: Barcelona Olympic Stadium, Spain
Sep 30:Amsterdam ArenA, Netherlands
Oct 03: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Oct 09: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany
Oct 12: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden
Oct 15: Arnhem GelreDome, Netherlands
Oct 19: Paris U Arena, France
Oct 22: Paris U Arena, France
