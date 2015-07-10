Waters launches Wall trailer

Roger Waters has released a trailer for his movie based on The Wall’s three-year world tour.

The show broke a string of records as it travelled round the world from 2010 to 2013. A total of 219 performances were delivered while grossing over $460m – and the London date saw a one-off live reunion with Pink Floyd bandmates David Gilmour and Nick Mason.

The production, directed by the mastermind and Sean Evans, is described as a story that “unfolds on many levels – an immersive concert experience of the seminal 1979 album, a road movie of Waters’ reckoning with the death of his father in Italy in 1944, and a stirring film that highlights the human cost of armed conflict.”

The Wall is released worldwide on September 29, and includes an interview film with Waters and Mason.