Waters, Mason to appear in Wall cinema interview

Pink Floyd colleagues Roger Waters and Nick Mason will appear in an interview screened alongside Waters’ documentary about his The Wall world tour.

The movie was shot during his three-year run of performances, which included a brief reunion with Mason and David Gilmour in London in 2011. The tour, which ended in 2013 after 219 dates, is believed to have grossed around $460m.

Entitled Roger Waters The Wall, the documentary will be shown in cinemas across the UK on September 29. The interview film, called The Simple Facts, will be screened afterwards.

Waters and Mason were together in London last week to attend the unveiling of a plaque to mark the band’s 50th anniversary. Waters appears at the Newport Folk Festival next month, and he’ll re-release 1991 solo album Amused To Death at the same time. Gilmour is working on a solo title with a European tour starting in September.