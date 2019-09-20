Roger Waters shares live One Of These Days clip

The premiere of the Roger Waters' concert movie Us + Them took place at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month.

Waters previously shared clips of Pink Floyd's 1977 track Pigs (Three Different Ones), The Dark Side Of The Moon classic Us And Them – and now the vocalist and bassist has released footage of his performance of Meddle track One Of These Days.

Check it out below.

Us + Them will be screened around the world on October 2 and 6 through Trafalgar Releasing with the two-hour film captured during Waters' four-night stay at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome on June 18, 19, 22 and 23 last year and was co-directed by Sean Evans.

Waters said: “I’m so looking forward to the launch of the movie in October. Us + Them is not standard rock'n'roll fare. Some in the audience may 'yee ha!’ which is OK, but many will weep. That is what I hope for.

“Us + Them is a call to action. Homo sapiens stand at a crossroads – we can either pool our love, develop our capacity to empathise with others and act collectively for the good of our planet, or we can remain Comfortably Numb, and continue, like blind lemmings, on our current omnicidal death march towards extinction.

“Us + Them is a vote for love and life.”

To find your nearest screening, visit the film’s official website.