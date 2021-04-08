Roger Waters announces This Is Not A Drill US tour reschedule in new video

Roger Waters has released a new video to announce the rescheduling of his This Is Not A Drill US tour dates to 2020. You can watch the video below.

Originally scheduled for 2020, the dates were postponed due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic. Waters will now play 36 shows across the US and Canada starting in Pittsburgh on July 6, 2022 at the PPG Paints Arena.

"We have a new start date for This Is Not A Drill," says Waters. "This Is Not A Drill will be a rock and roll show that's about the fact that this is our lives ending. We're standing on the precipice and it needs the slightest little nudge and we'll all be yesterday's news. This Is Not A Drill is me shouting it from my rooftop and hoping that you will all start shouting from your rooftops and we all start acting as one and put an end to this madness."

Find a full list of dates below.

Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill 2020 tour

Jul 07: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Jul 08: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Jul 12: Boston TD Garden, MA

Jul 15: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Jul 17: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Jul 20: Albany Times Union Center, NY

Jul 23: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Jul 26: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 28: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Jul 30: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

Aug 02: Cincinnati Heritage Bank Center, OH

Aug 05: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 06: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 16: Washington Capitol One Arena, DC

Aug 18: Raleigh PNC Arena, NC

Aug 20: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Aug 23: Miami AmericanAirlines Arena, FL

Aug 25: Orlando Amway Center, FL

Aug 27: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Aug 30: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Aug 31: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 03: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

Sep 06: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Sep 08: Salt Lake City Vivint Smart Home Arena, UT

Sep 10: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 13: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Sep 15: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Sep 17: Tacoma Dome, WA

Sep 20: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 23: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 24: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 27: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Sep 28: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Oct 01: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 08: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX