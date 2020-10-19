Roger Dean launches Pathways Exhibition in association with Prog Magazine

Roger Dean will host a brand new exhibition, Pathways, in association with Prog Magazine. The new exhibition will take place at East Sussex venue Trading Boundaries and opens on November 1 and will run to December 31. Strict Covid guidelines will be adhered to and numbers will be limited at any one time.

The new exhibition will feature three brand new works that Dean created this year, including Aglow, which was used for the recent Yes live album The Royal Affair Tour - Live From Vegas, Island Ferry (The Flower Kings' Islands) and Halcyon Hymns which will feature on the upcoming fourth Downes Braide Association album.

Pathways will also feature the largest ever display of rarely seen original paintings, plus drawings and sketches, as well as fine art limited edition prints, shown over two floors of their newly refurbished showrooms and dedicated gallery spaces.

"What a strange year," says Dean. "It was very scary, financially, effectively cancelling the year's income but my first reaction was 'Wow' for the first time I had time and it felt wonderful. The next few weeks were spent clearing my head clearing my studio, clearing the decks. It was obvious that this was going to be a dreadful time for so many people in every way. It was also clear that it presented wonderful opportunities to work.

"The upshot of all these preliminary words was that I painted three album covers this year. Two live in front of an online audience with Freyja reading out the questions. There have been many lectures and talks but teaching was new for me, I really loved the process and experience of teaching and am so grateful for the opportunity. Some of my demonstrations will also be in the exhibition as small (and sometimes not so small) colour sketches and pencil sketches.

"I’m hoping to round up some un-exhibited works from the past and as ever prior to a show I’m really looking forward to seeing them all hung in one place. Michael and his team at Trading Boundaries have not been idle, they have taken the opportunity of lock down to do a major renovation and rethink of their wonderful old building."

Entry to Pathways is free. During these extraordinary times, Trading Boundaries recognises that it may be difficult to get to the show so will be offering a virtual interactive tour of the exhibition that will go live on 1st November, as well as virtual events throughout the duration of the show.

View the exhibition from Wednesday - Sunday (10am - 5pm, 11am Sun) with Monday and Tuesday's for appointments only - call 01825 790200 to arrange.